Rangers' Joey Gallo: Absent from Sunday lineup
Gallo isn't in the lineup Sunday against the Athletics.
Despite hitting two home runs Saturday, bringing his total up to 41 for the year, Gallo will head to the bench for the Rangers' season finale. Although he owns an unsightly .209 batting average, Gallo's power proved to be dangerous this season. Gallo logged 94 hits, 41 of them being home runs.
