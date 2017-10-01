Play

Rangers' Joey Gallo: Absent from Sunday's lineup

Gallo isn't in the lineup Sunday against the A's.

Despite hitting two home runs Saturday, bringing his total up to 41 for the year, Gallo will head to the bench for the Rangers' season finale. Although he owns an unsightly .209 batting average, Gallo's power proved to be dangerous this season. Gallo logged 94 hits this year, with 41 of them being home runs.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast