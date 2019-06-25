Rangers' Joey Gallo: Activated, hitting fifth Tuesday
Gallo (oblique) was activated from the injured list Tuesday and is starting in center field while hitting fifth against the Tigers.
He will end up missing a little over three weeks with the oblique strain. Even with the missed time, Gallo has a chance to hit 40-plus homers for the third year in a row. (He hit 17 in his first 50 games.)
