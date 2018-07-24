Rangers' Joey Gallo: Back from ankle issue

Gallo (ankle) is starting in right field and hitting fifth Tuesday against the A's.

Gallo only has five at-bats in right field thus far this season, but may be in for more time there in the short term given that Delino DeShields was optioned to Triple-A (pushing Carlos Tocci into a prominent role in center field) and Nomar Mazara (thumb) is sidelined indefinitely. This is a favorable matchup for the left-handed slugger, as the Rangers face righty Frankie Montas.