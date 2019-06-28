Rangers' Joey Gallo: Back to normal quickly
Gallo went 2-for-3 with a walk and two solo home runs in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Tigers.
Gallo provided all the runs the Rangers would need with homers in the second and fourth innings. His first was taken deep into the right field seats while his second was an opposite-field job. It didn't take long for Gallo, who was activated off the injured list Tuesday, to find his groove. He has 19 home runs and is hitting one every 9.4 at-bats.
