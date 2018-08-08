Rangers' Joey Gallo: Bashes two homers

Gallo went 3-for-5 with two homers and four RBI in Wednesday's 11-7 win over the Mariners.

Gallo roped an RBI-single in the first inning before taking starter Marco Gonzales deep in the third (two-run) and fifth (solo) innings. The three-hit performance -- his second of the month but just fourth of the season -- brought Gallo's batting average above .200 (.202) for the first time since June 16. He'll look to stay hot at the plate as the Rangers head to New York for a four-game road series against the Yankees.