Rangers' Joey Gallo: Beats shift Sunday

Gallo went 2-for-4 with a home run in Sunday's 8-2 loss to the Astros.

For the second time in four games, Gallo faced a four-man outfield. He went 0-for-4 on Opening Day when third baseman Alex Bregman was moved to left field, but he beat the same alignment Sunday by poking an opposite field home run over Bregman's head to give Texas a 1-0 lead in the first inning. It was the first of what we assume will be many home runs for slugging first baseman.