Rangers' Joey Gallo: Beats shift with bunt
Gallo went 1-for-3 in Friday's loss to the Astros with the lone hit coming off a bunt against a defensive shift.
The Astros have been daring Gallo to bunt all season, employing four-outfielder shifts or positioning third baseman Alex Bregman behind second base, but Gallo has mostly refused. He prefers to power balls over or through the shift, which has led to him hitting just .205 this season and .196 against the Astros. If Gallo can show an ability to exploit the shift, teams will loosen up on its usage, which could lead to a more palatable average.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...
-
'Pen report: Making sense of the ninth
Mark Melancon is back from the DL, and Zach Britton will soon follow. But are they automatics...