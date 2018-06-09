Rangers' Joey Gallo: Beats shift with bunt

Gallo went 1-for-3 in Friday's loss to the Astros with the lone hit coming off a bunt against a defensive shift.

The Astros have been daring Gallo to bunt all season, employing four-outfielder shifts or positioning third baseman Alex Bregman behind second base, but Gallo has mostly refused. He prefers to power balls over or through the shift, which has led to him hitting just .205 this season and .196 against the Astros. If Gallo can show an ability to exploit the shift, teams will loosen up on its usage, which could lead to a more palatable average.