Gallo went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and two runs scored Monday against the Twins.

Gallo was part of a late charge by the Rangers, cutting the deficit to one run in the ninth with a two-run blast over the fence in right, but Texas would fall 6-5 in the series opener. The 27-year-old has hit safely in five of his last seven games and is hitting .234 with five extra-base hits, 11 RBI and two stolen bases on the year (29 contests).