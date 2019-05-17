Rangers' Joey Gallo: Big day at plate

Gallo went 4-for-5 with a walk, home run, four runs scored and an RBI on Thursday against the Royals.

Gallo blasted a solo shot in the fourth inning off Homer Bailey to record his 13th home run of the season. However, he also reached base five times and the Rangers' offensive explosion helped him score a season-best four runs. This performance continued an impressive campaign for Gallo as he ranks among the American League leaders in home runs, RBI and slugging percentage while also posting a much improved .269 batting average across 163 plate appearances.