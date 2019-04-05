Rangers' Joey Gallo: Blasts homer in win
Gallo went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in the Rangers' 11-4 win over the Angels on Thursday.
It was a quintessential line for Gallo, who touched up Matt Harvey with a three-run blast in the first inning for his only hit on the evening. It's the type of performance that should be expected frequently this season from the boom-or-bust slugger, who possesses prodigious power that certainly carries fantasy value, but has also hit right around the Mendoza Line for the entirety of his time at the big-league level.
