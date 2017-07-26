Rangers' Joey Gallo: Bops two more homers

Gallo went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo homers, a walk and three runs scored against Miami on Tuesday.

His all-or-nothing season continues, as Gallo is now up to 25 homers alongside a pathetic .199 average. Nearly half his 54 hits on the year have left the yard, which is crazy, but his lack of non-homer base knocks has hurt his counting stats. That said, the young slugger's solid walk rate and all that power have given him significantly more value in formats that count OBP or (especially) OPS instead of batting average.