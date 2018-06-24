Rangers' Joey Gallo: Bothered by hamstring all season

Gallo, who left Saturday's game with tightness in his left hamstring, said the hamstring has been bothersome all season, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Gallo received an anti-inflammatory injection in April, which helped give him some relief. He'll be evaluated Sunday, but he told T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com that he expects to play. However, the Rangers may want to exercise caution with the the slugging first baseman/outfielder. Gallo suffered a significant hamstring injury while playing winter ball in 2016, which bothered him through the start of the 2017 season.