Rangers' Joey Gallo: Breaks home-run drought

Gallo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 10-2 loss to the Orioles.

Gallo's fifth-inning blast was his 22nd of the season and first since June 30, ending his longest power outage of the campaign. After Gallo was benched in consecutive games over the weekend, it appeared that Drew Robinson would begin to eat into his everyday role, but manager Jeff Banister has since included the slugging 23-year-old in the lineup in the past three contests. Even with the home run Wednesday, Gallo is still batting just 13-for-83 (.157 average) since the beginning of June, making it increasingly difficult for fantasy owners to justify keeping him active.