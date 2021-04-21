Gallo went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Angels.

Gallo delivered a run using an unlikely method -- a bunt single. Facing a pronounced shift, something Gallo dislikes, the slugger pushed a bunt down the line where the third baseman would normally play. That plated Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who had tripled earlier in the inning, and made it a 3-2 game. The RBI was just Gallo's sixth of the season and second in the last 15 games. Opponents have been careful when pitching to Gallo when he can do damage. In 29 plate appearances with men on base, Gallo has walked 12 times (once intentionally) and been hit by pitches twice.