Rangers' Joey Gallo: Changes game with homer
RotoWire Staff
Gallo went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Diamondbacks.
Gallo jumped on an Andrew Chafin fastball in the eighth inning to wipe out the Diamondbacks' lead. The Rangers then tacked on another three runs. The blast was Gallo's second homer in five games.
