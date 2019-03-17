Rangers' Joey Gallo: Chasing fewer pitches

Gallo has swung at a pitch outside the zone 17 percent of the time before getting to two strikes, an improvement on the 30-percent rate he had in 2018, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

It's obviously a small sample size, but it looks like Gallo is committed to addressing a big weakness in his game. The slugger batted a meager .087 when the count got to two strikes in 2018, so the motivation is to avoid putting himself in that position by chasing balls outside the zone. "I told him today, that if he keeps that up, he's going to be an MVP candidate," manager Chris Woodward said. "Do that, everything else will take care of itself." Gallo is hitting .241 this spring with no home runs and 14 strikeouts in 29 at-bats.