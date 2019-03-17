Rangers' Joey Gallo: Chasing fewer pitches
Gallo has swung at a pitch outside the zone 17 percent of the time before getting to two strikes, an improvement on the 30-percent rate he had in 2018, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
It's obviously a small sample size, but it looks like Gallo is committed to addressing a big weakness in his game. The slugger batted a meager .087 when the count got to two strikes in 2018, so the motivation is to avoid putting himself in that position by chasing balls outside the zone. "I told him today, that if he keeps that up, he's going to be an MVP candidate," manager Chris Woodward said. "Do that, everything else will take care of itself." Gallo is hitting .241 this spring with no home runs and 14 strikeouts in 29 at-bats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...