Rangers' Joey Gallo: Clobbers two more homers in Saturday's win
Gallo connected for his 40th and 41st home runs of the season in the Rangers' 8-4 victory over the Athletics on Saturday.
The young slugger kicked off the scoring in the second inning with a two-run shot off Oakland starter Daniel Gossett, then followed it up with a solo shot in the third off Simon Castro. Despite just a .209 batting average on the season, Gallo now has 80 RBI and 85 runs on the season, helping to cement his role in Texas' offense. Naturally, he'll need to start making more contact if he wants to become a top-tier player in the league, but his power potential and ability to take walks certainly hold some value as long as he can carve out something close to an everyday role in 2017.
