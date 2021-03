Gallo went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's spring game against the Cubs.

Gallo clouted his sixth Cactus League homer and finishes the Arizona portion of spring training with a slash line of .333/.426/.897 along with 15 RBI. The slugger's weak batting average is notorious, but Gallo experimented with a new bat this spring that has worked out well for him.