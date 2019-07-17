Rangers' Joey Gallo: Clubs 22nd homer

Gallo went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 9-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

It's his second long ball in five games since the All-Star break, although Gallo only has one other hit in 18 at-bats during that stretch -- a performance much more like his career contact numbers than his surprising first half. On the season, the 25-year-old slugger boasts a .267/.407/.636 slash line with 22 homers and 49 RBI in 66 games.