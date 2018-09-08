Rangers' Joey Gallo: Clubs homer in loss

Gallo went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Friday's loss to the Athletics.

Gallo now has 35 home runs on the season, after connecting on a two-run shot in the fourth frame. He also added a RBI double in the eighth. Gallo hadn't hit a home run since Aug. 24, but he still has a shot to surpass his career-high of 41 home runs set in 2017 if he can get on a hot streak to end the season.