Gallo went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run , walk and strikeout in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Angels.

One of baseball's most notable three true outcome players, Gallo recorded one home run, walk and strikeout apiece Tuesday. This was Gallo's first home run since April 3 and, while the power has been lacking, his .439 OPS is among the league leaders.