Rangers' Joey Gallo: Clubs seventh homer

Gallo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Astros.

His ninth-inning blast didn't have any impact on the final result, but it did give Gallo seven homers in 16 games to begin the year. His .246/.368/.649 slash line counts as a plus considering he hasn't hit above .209 in either of the last two seasons, but his elevated strikeout rate will never allow him to be a true asset in that category.

