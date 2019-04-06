Rangers' Joey Gallo: Clubs third homer
Gallo went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Angels.
The slugger already has three homers and nine RBI through eight games, and by his standards, Gallo's .240 batting average (6-for-25) isn't too shabby. Perhaps not surprisingly given the lineup around him, he's also drawing a lot of walks, with his 9:9 BB:K leading to a .441 OBP. If Gallo continues to be pitched around at a high rate, he'd have significantly more value in OBP leagues than his career .320 mark in that category would suggest at first glance.
