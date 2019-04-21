Rangers' Joey Gallo: Collects five RBI

Gallo went 2-for-3 with a triple and five RBI in Sunday's 11-10 win over Houston.

Gallo broke one of baseball's weirdest streaks Sunday. For the first time in his 364 career games, the lefty slugger hit an RBI sac-fly. He has three straight multi-hit games and five in the last six contests. Gallo owns a .281 average and 22 RBI in 67 at-bats.