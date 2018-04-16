Rangers' Joey Gallo: Collects hit vs. Astros
Gallo went 1-for-4 and scored a run Sunday in the 3-1 win over Houston.
Gallo received his second start in left field this season and recorded a hit in his third-straight game. Despite slashing .214/.247/.471 he's been supplying a lot of power, hitting five home runs to go with 13 RBI through 17 games. Gallo could see more starts in the outfield if Rougned Odor (hamstring) and Delino Deshields Jr. (hand) continue to be unavailable.
