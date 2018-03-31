Rangers' Joey Gallo: Collects pair of hits against Astros

Gallo went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and two strikeouts in Texas' 5-1 win over Houston on Friday.

Known primarily as a boom-or-bust slugger, Gallo didn't leave the yard Friday but still managed to contribute an RBI single and a run in the victory. Gallo's all-or-nothing approach means he'll probably never hit for a high average but he's shown he doesn't need to in order to be a serviceable source of power, as evidenced by his .869 OPS and 41 home runs from last season. He also draws plenty of walks, with his 75 free passes last year helping him to a .333 on-base percentage despite a paltry .209 average.