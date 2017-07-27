Rangers' Joey Gallo: Collects two RBI on Wednesday
Gallo went 1-for-4 with a walk and two RBI in Wednesday's 22-10 loss to the Marlins.
The Rangers took it on the chin in this one, but Gallo was at least able to keep his late-July surge going, plating a run for the third consecutive contest. It's perhaps no coincidence that Gallo's bat has started to heat up as he's become further removed from a hamstring injury he suffered shortly before the All-Star break that made the Rangers reluctant to use him anywhere but first base or designated hitter. He's started the last two games in left field, and even shifted over to third base late in Wednesday's contest following Adrian Beltre's ejection.
