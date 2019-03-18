Rangers' Joey Gallo: Confident for Opening Day
Gallo (groin) is expected to resume baseball activities Monday and is confident he'll be ready for Opening Day, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Gallo was diagnosed with a groin strain following an MRI on Friday and has been getting treatment. "Yeah, I'll be in the lineup. ... 100 percent," Gallo said Sunday. "It feels really good today after just doing treatment the last couple of days. I could play today if I needed to. There is no reason to risk it right now." The Rangers are not going to push Gallo and will not commit to him being ready for Opening Day.
