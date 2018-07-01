Rangers' Joey Gallo: Connects for 20th home run

Gallo went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored Saturday against the White Sox.

Gallo took southpaw Carlos Rodon deep in the bottom of the third inning for his 20th home run of the season. It was second home run in as many days, but was a significant surprise as he entered Saturday's game hitting just .154/.241/.372 in 78 at-bats against left-handed pitchers. His moderate power surge is a promising sign in an otherwise troubling June, as his strikeout rate was stuck around 40 percent for the second consecutive month.