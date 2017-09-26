Rangers' Joey Gallo: Connects on home run No. 39
Gallo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run -- his 39th of the season -- in Monday's 11-2 loss to the Astros.
The two hits matched Gallo's total from the previous six games combined, reinforcing the batting-average risk he carries for fantasy owners looking to avoid losing points in that category. On the other hand, Gallo is still offering plenty of home-run production amid the parade of strikeouts, so it's up to his owners to look at their place in the standings and decide if the exchange of power for average makes it worthwhile to keep him active in the final week of the season.
