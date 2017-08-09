Rangers' Joey Gallo: Continues homer tear
Gallo went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and three walks during Wednesday's win over the Mets.
Gallo has seven round trippers through his past eight games and entered Wednesday with an impressive .320/.382/.880 slash line through his previous 14 outings. There is a legitimate chance the slugger regresses back to the .194 batting average he posted during the first half of the season, but with his power upside, his current form has plenty of room for decline before it's a fantasy concern.
