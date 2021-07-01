Gallo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Athletics.
Gallo and the Rangers were held scoreless for 25 outs until he launched a towering shot to right field off Lou Trivino to make it a 3-1 ballgame. The 27-year-old has eight homers over his last 10 games and is slashing .344/.488/1.094 with 12 RBI, 10 runs scored and a 9:12 BB:K over that span. On the year, Gallo owns a slash line of .230/.388/.480 with 19 homers, 43 RBI, 45 runs scored, six steals, and a 62:98 BB:K over 317 plate appearances. He's currently walking 19.7 percent of the time and striking out at a 30.9 percent rate which is on pace for the best measures of his career. The Rangers are certainly not in playoff contention, which means Gallo could be a hot commodity on the trade block for contending teams in need of hitting help.