Rangers' Joey Gallo: Could hit second for Rangers

The Rangers are considering batting Gallo second this season, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

The thinking is that Delino DeShields hitting in front of him could force opposing teams to relax their shift against Gallo because of DeShields' ability to steal bases. It may also get him more fastballs to hit. While it is well known that Gallo won't hit for a high average, he walked at a 14.1 percent clip last season and was 23 percent better than league average (123 wRC+), so he is a good enough real-life hitter to profile in the two hole. This would probably limit his RBI opportunities somewhat, but could result in a slightly better batting average and more plate appearances.