Rangers' Joey Gallo: Could move to third base
Gallo could fill in at third base if Adrian Beltre (hamstring) is forced to miss time, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Beltre left Tuesday's game in the eighth inning with what looked like a significant hamstring strain and will undergo a magnetic resonance imaging scan Wednesday. The results of that MRI should give us an indication of how the Rangers plan to deal with an expected absence at third base. Gallo played 72 games at third base in 2017. The plan was to have him play solely at first base this season, but injuries have forced him to see time in the outfield.
