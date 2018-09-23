Rangers' Joey Gallo: Cranks pinch-hit home run

Gallo hit a pinch-hit, two-run homer in his only at-bat in Sunday's win over Seattle.

Gallo has four long balls in his last six games, making him one shy of reaching the 40-homer mark for the second straight season. The lefty slugger has also racked up 91 RBI despite his .212 average.

