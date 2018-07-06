Rangers' Joey Gallo: Crushes 453-foot- home run

Gallo went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Thursday's win over the Tigers.

The slugger hit a mammoth shot in the second inning Thursday, sending a Matt Boyd offering an estimated 453 feet over the bleachers in right field. Gallo is now up to 21 home runs on the year, but his poor batting average (.191) and on-base percentage (.296) continue to make him a frustrating fantasy asset.

