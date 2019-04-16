Rangers' Joey Gallo: Crushes fifth homer

Gallo went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Monday's 12-7 win over the Angels.

While his third-inning solo shot off Trevor Cahill was impressive, it was his RBI single in the fifth that drew the most praise from his teammates, as Gallo actually beat the shift and went the other way for a hit. The slugger is now slashing .217/.357/.587 through 13 games, and his batting average isn't likely to improve much unless he can start hitting to the opposite field more frequently.