Rangers' Joey Gallo: Crushes fifth homer
Gallo went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Monday's 12-7 win over the Angels.
While his third-inning solo shot off Trevor Cahill was impressive, it was his RBI single in the fifth that drew the most praise from his teammates, as Gallo actually beat the shift and went the other way for a hit. The slugger is now slashing .217/.357/.587 through 13 games, and his batting average isn't likely to improve much unless he can start hitting to the opposite field more frequently.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get McHugh
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Who's got the ninth?
Find some help in the ninth inning, plus more options to add heading into Week 4 of the Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...