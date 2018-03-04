Rangers' Joey Gallo: Crushes first spring homer
Gallo went 1-for-3 with a home run in Friday's game against the Indians.
Gallo caught all of an Andrew Miller pitch, which isn't surprising for a player that clubbed 41 homers in 2017. However, the first baseman is less focused on his power stroke than he is with making contact after striking out 37 percent of the time last season and hitting just .209, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. "Just going out there putting the bat on the ball, working the count, seeing the ball well. That's really what I'm worried about," said Gallo.
