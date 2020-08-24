site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Joey Gallo: Day off Monday
Gallo isn't in the lineup for Monday's game against the Athletics.
Gallo has gone 0-for-8 with four strikeouts over the past two games, and he'll get a routine day off for the series opener against Oakland. Scott Heineman will start in right field.
