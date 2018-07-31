Rangers' Joey Gallo: Day off Tuesday

Gallo is out of the lineup against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Gallo will take a seat after going 0-for-5 with two strikeouts during Monday's victory. Since the Rangers are playing in a National League park, Shin-Soo Choo will man right field, pushing Gallo to a spot on the bench.

