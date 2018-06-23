Rangers' Joey Gallo: Dealing with hamstring tightness

Contrary to earlier reports, Gallo was removed from Saturday's contest with left hamstring tightness, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The club initially ruled Gallo out due to knee soreness, but changed the diagnosis just a short while after he was removed from the game. Look for another update once the severity of his injury is determined.

