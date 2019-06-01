Rangers' Joey Gallo: Dealing with oblique tightness

Gallo left Saturday's game against the Royals with a tight left oblique.

Gallo was seen grabbing his side after a check swing and wound up leaving in the middle of an at-bat. He reportedly first felt the injury while making a throw from the outfield and then aggravated the issue while swinging. The severity of the injury is not yet clear.

More News
Our Latest Stories