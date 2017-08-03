Rangers' Joey Gallo: Delivers another tape-measure homer

Gallo went 1-for-3 with his team-leading 28th home run of the season in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Mariners.

Gallo's fifth-inning solo blast was his third long ball of the series and another of the tape-measure variety, traveling 460 feet. The 23-year-old has made a habit of putting his 80-grade power on display during his first full season of the big leagues, but he'll need to make more strides with as a contact hitter before becoming a more reliable fantasy asset. The 28 homers represent nearly half of his hit total (60) on the season, saddling him with a .203 average.