Rangers' Joey Gallo: Delivers game-winning knock
Gallo went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks, a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Astros.
Gallo delivered the game's decisive blow in the seventh inning when he singled home two. Normally, the Astros would have deployed an extreme shift against the slugger, but with men on second and third base in a tie game, Gallo faced a traditional look and pulled a groundball into right field. It was the second heroic at-bat this season for Gallo, whose three-run, eighth-inning home run accounted for a win over the Cubs last Saturday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...
-
Monday's Winners and Losers
Heath Cummings offers four guys to add and breaks down Monday's Winners and Losers.
-
Andujar, Murphy replacements
Miguel Andujar may be done for the season, but other injuries have already eroded infield depth....
-
Prioritizing the biggest pitcher pickups
As is often the case this time of year, the waiver wire is overrun with intriguing starting...