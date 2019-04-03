Rangers' Joey Gallo: Delivers game-winning knock

Gallo went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks, a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Astros.

Gallo delivered the game's decisive blow in the seventh inning when he singled home two. Normally, the Astros would have deployed an extreme shift against the slugger, but with men on second and third base in a tie game, Gallo faced a traditional look and pulled a groundball into right field. It was the second heroic at-bat this season for Gallo, whose three-run, eighth-inning home run accounted for a win over the Cubs last Saturday.