Rangers' Joey Gallo: Delivers run in return

Gallo returned to action and went 1-for-4 with a walk, a double and an RBI in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Tigers.

Gallo returned to the lineup after missing 22 games while rehabbing an oblique injury. Despite all that missed time, Gallo leads the Rangers in home runs (17) and is fifth in RBI (42) over 51 games.

