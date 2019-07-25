Rangers' Joey Gallo: Diagnosed with broken hamate bone

Gallo will undergo surgery to repair a broken hamate bone in his right wrist, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Gallo suffered the injury during Tuesday's game against the Mariners, and after an MRI proved inconclusive, a specialist confirmed the severity of the issue Thursday. This is an unfortunate development for the Rangers and Gallo, who is expected to land on the IL and will likely be sidelined for at least a month following the surgery. Delino DeShields is one of the top options to see time in center field while Gallo is on the shelf.