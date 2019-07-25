Rangers' Joey Gallo: Diagnosed with broken hamate bone
Gallo will undergo surgery to repair a broken hamate bone in his right wrist, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Gallo suffered the injury during Tuesday's game against the Mariners, and after an MRI proved inconclusive, a specialist confirmed the severity of the issue Thursday. This is an unfortunate development for the Rangers and Gallo, who is expected to land on the IL and will likely be sidelined for at least a month following the surgery. Delino DeShields is one of the top options to see time in center field while Gallo is on the shelf.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Will we see Gavin Lux?
Gavin Lux is demolishing Triple-A, but do the Dodgers have room for him? Scott White shares...
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.