Rangers' Joey Gallo: Doubles, homers in win

Gallo went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Angels.

Gallo has now matched his home-run total from July (6) and exceeded his total from June (5) in his first 13 games of August. He ranks fifth in majors in homers this season with 32, but he's also struck out 164 times -- second only to Yoan Moncada's 172 -- and that amount of swing and miss puts a cap on his batting-average upside.