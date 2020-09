Gallo went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and two RBI in Monday's 8-4 loss to the Mariners.

His two-run double in the fourth inning got the Rangers on the board, but the M's immediately responded with a five-spot in the bottom of the frame to put the game out of reach. Gallo's bat is showing faint glimmers of life in September after a brutal 1-for-22 finish to August, and he's gone 4-for-22 with a homer and four RBI over seven games so far this month.