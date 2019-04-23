Rangers' Joey Gallo: Earns AL honors

Gallo was named the American League Player of the Week, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Gallo hit .478 (11-for-23) with four home runs and 11 RBI over six games, placing him second in the AL with 22 RBI and tied for fourth with eight homers. The slugger credits changes he made during the offseason, bringing his hands closer to his body, enabling him to better handle inside pitches. "Staying inside the ball and keeping my hands as tight as I can has been important," Gallo said. "It's something I worked on all winter. Last year, I'd hit those balls, but I couldn't keep them fair. I'd hit them hard, but smoke them into the dugout, which makes things interesting, but it's not ideal. Being able to keep them fair is a big change." The honors came after a week during which Gallo went 0-for-13 with eight strikeouts and failed to reach base via a walk. That Gallo stuck with the process after that stretch of futility and didn't revert back to what was comfortable is a good sign.